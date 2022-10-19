Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 1,256.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 14,170.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth about $21,694,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

