Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 637 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 407.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average is $176.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.36.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

