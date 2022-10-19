Amica Retiree Medical Trust Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.01.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.