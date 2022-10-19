Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 37,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Visa by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

V opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

