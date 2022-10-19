Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 4,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 50,306 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $19.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprague Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sprague Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprague Resources

In related news, insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $61,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,549.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprague Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,737,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Featured Stories

