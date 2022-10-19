Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.95.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ANET opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

