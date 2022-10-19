Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chewy by 62.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,060,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -260.41 and a beta of 0.50. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

