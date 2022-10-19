National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.