American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,875 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.7 %

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.