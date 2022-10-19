Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,376 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 228.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

