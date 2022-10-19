SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 73,245 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,245 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Carvana worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.3% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $96,949,000. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $93,199,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.55.

Carvana Trading Up 0.8 %

CVNA opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $309.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

