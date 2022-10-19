SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1,371.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of TriNet Group worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,438,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TNET opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.22. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $109.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,953 shares of company stock worth $1,614,489. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

