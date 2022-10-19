Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $235,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ACHC stock opened at $82.78 on Wednesday.

ACHC stock opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

