Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Diodes worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Diodes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIOD opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.30. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

