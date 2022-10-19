SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 148.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,979 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.32. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

