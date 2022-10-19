Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of News by 243.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of News by 43.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.03.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

