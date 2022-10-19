Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CB opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.