SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 836.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.92% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 783.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth $609,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

