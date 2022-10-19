Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

