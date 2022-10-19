SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $83,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $182.93 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.23.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

