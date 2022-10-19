Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 783.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,003 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 350,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.65 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

