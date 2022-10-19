SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Novanta worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,993,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,740,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $121.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

