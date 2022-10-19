SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,936 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 24.0% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 17.9% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 56,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.