Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,220 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.19. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

