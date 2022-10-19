SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 12,732 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.