Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,891,000 after buying an additional 1,657,895 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

