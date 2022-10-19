Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 460 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MAN shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.