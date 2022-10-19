Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after acquiring an additional 722,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Xylem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

