Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,480 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

