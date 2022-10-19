Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in VeriSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign Trading Up 1.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.