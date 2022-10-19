Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,920 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,609,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 165.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $109.66 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

