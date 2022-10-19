Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 14.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of FirstService by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 372.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.25.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.84 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.61%. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

