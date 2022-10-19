General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.