RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPM. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in RPM International by 38.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 200.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,290 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.