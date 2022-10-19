Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 407,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 403,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.74.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.33 and its 200-day moving average is $131.61.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

