Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,107 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $339.97 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.31. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

