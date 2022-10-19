Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

ZBRA stock opened at $263.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $248.17 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.