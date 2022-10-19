Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortive by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,864,000 after buying an additional 274,135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 122,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 303,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in Fortive by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

