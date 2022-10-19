Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 35,400 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,352,000 after purchasing an additional 624,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 922,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 529,966 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.50.

Xerox Stock Up 1.4 %

Xerox stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.51%.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.