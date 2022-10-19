Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $945,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day moving average is $128.66. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

