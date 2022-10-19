HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.13. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.83.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $2,971,045 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

