Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 5,127 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,050,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Articles

