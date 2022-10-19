Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $704,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $623,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
