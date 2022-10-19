Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Equifax by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX opened at $165.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.63 and its 200-day moving average is $195.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.74 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

