Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 150 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $330.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.42 and a 200 day moving average of $427.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $316.04 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

