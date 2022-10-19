Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,336 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.