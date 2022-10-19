Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $22,567,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 251,999 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 823.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 208,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,505,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,467,000 after acquiring an additional 191,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.23 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

