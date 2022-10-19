Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,300 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 704.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Nomura cut their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.02.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

