Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 990 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

