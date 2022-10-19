Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.68 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Huntington Bancshares worth $16,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

